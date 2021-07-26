Tokyo Olympics: Naomi Osaka, Barbora Krejcikova Breeze into 3rd Round

Home favorite Naomi Osaka and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova were among the top seeds who won in straight sets on Monday as normalcy returned to the Olympic Games following the shock defeat of top seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia on Sunday.

No.2 Naomi Osaka, who became the favorite after Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo sent Ashleigh home, looked solid in her 6-3, 6-2 victory over Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.