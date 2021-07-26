Day 3, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Fencer Bhavani Loses, Men's Archery Team in Q/F

Live updates from Day 3 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
(Photo:SAI/MYAS)
Fencer Bhavani Devi's campaign has ended with a Round of 32 defeat to fourth seed Manon Brunet.
The Indian men's archery team are in the quarters. The match is at 10:15am.
Sharath Kamal won his second round table-tennis match 4-2.
Indian fencer Bhavani Devi has lost her second match at the Tokyo Olympics and has been knocked out of the competition. The 27-year-old though exits having created a piece of Olympic history for India being the first fencer from the country to qualify for the tournament.
Fencing has been part of the Olympic games since the event started in 1896 but it's only in Tokyo that India competed in the event.
Bhavani had won her opening bout earlier this morning, beating Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 to enter the Round of 32 where she faced French fourth seed Manon Brunet. While Bhavani did put up a brave fight, she lost the match 15-7.
Achanta Sharath Kamal has won his second round table-tennis match against Tiago Apolonia of Portugal. The 39-year-old was put on the back foot from the very start of the match as Apolonia bagged the first set 11-2 in four minutes but the Indian then bagged the next two sets to 8 and 5. The fourth set was a closely fought one and went on for 9 minutes before Tiago bagged it 11-9.
Sharath though staged a strong fightback thereon and clinched the next two sets to 6 and 9 to win the match 4-2.
Sharath's third round match will now be against Long Ma of China on Tuesday.
A few expectation-packed days we've had so far in shooting but today it's just the men's skeet event that could see an Indian in the final.
25-year-old Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and 45-year-old Mairaj Ahmad Khan are currently competing on the second day of the qualification event with three rounds taking place yesterday and two happening today.
At the end of Sunday, Angad was placed 11th while Mairaj was 25th in the 30-man field. Only the top 6 qualify for the final.
There are no Indian women skeet shooters competing in the only other medal event in shooting today.
India's campaign on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics has been started with a win by the men's archery team of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai.
The trio was up against Kazakhstan in their opener and recorded a 6-2 win to enter the quarterfinals that is at 10:15am this morning.
India's campaign on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics has been started with a win by Bhavani Devi.
The first Indian fencer to ever qualify for an Olympic Games, Bhavani won her opening round match against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi.
Bhavani went in as the 29th seed while her opponent is seeded 36th and the India's experience showed as she bagged the victory with a 15-3 scoreline.
The 27-year-old's next match is at 11:10am today where she faced fourth seed Manon Brunet of France in the Round of 32.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 26 Jul 2021,06:53 AM IST