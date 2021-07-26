Day 3, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Fencer Bhavani Loses, Men's Archery Team in Q/F

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi has lost her second match at the Tokyo Olympics and has been knocked out of the competition. The 27-year-old though exits having created a piece of Olympic history for India being the first fencer from the country to qualify for the tournament.

Fencing has been part of the Olympic games since the event started in 1896 but it's only in Tokyo that India competed in the event.

Bhavani had won her opening bout earlier this morning, beating Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 to enter the Round of 32 where she faced French fourth seed Manon Brunet. While Bhavani did put up a brave fight, she lost the match 15-7.