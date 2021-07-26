Manika Batra's Tokyo Campaign Ends With Third Round Exit in Women's Singles

Manika Batra's 2020 Tokyo Olympics has come to an end.
Image: PTI
Indian table-tennis star Manika Batra's 2020 Tokyo Olympics campaign has come to an end with a third round exit from the women's singles draw.
Austria's 10th seeded Sofia Polcanova beat Manika 11-8, 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 in a match that lasted 27 minutes. The defeat also ends India's campaign in the women's draw after Sutirtha Mukherjee was beaten 11-3, 11-3, 11-5 and 11-5 by Fu Yu of Portugal.
Tokyo: India's Manika Batra during her Summer Olympics 2020 table tennis round 3 match against Austria's Sofia Polcanova, in Tokyo, Monday, July 26, 2021. Batra lost 0-4.
Manika started off by winning the first point with an attacking backhand, going up 2-0. But Sofia clawed back to take the first game 11-8. The Austrian, ranked 16th in the world, was at her dominant best in taking the lead in the second game as Manika lost nine points on the trot.In the third game, Sofia took the lead again from 3-3.
She displayed a lot of variety and unsettled Manika's forehand to run away with the game. Manika tried returning with a lot of power but found the net often.The fourth game was a mere formality for Sofia as she progressed into the quarter-finals.
Sutirtha Mukherjee was beaten 11-3, 11-3, 11-5 and 11-5 by Fu Yu of Portugal.
Meanwhile, Sutirtha made a nervy start against Fu Yu, losing the first game. Fu, ranked 55th in the world, was able to dictate the script of the game with her pace, taking the second game easily. Fu kept her charge on in the third and fourth game, leaving Sutirtha with a lot of catching up to do. Sutirtha's misery ended when she netted a backhand smash, resulting in Fu winning the match 11-3, 11-3, 11-5 and 11-5.
The exit of Manika and Sutirtha means that Achanta Sharath Kamal is now the only table tennis player from India left in the Olympics. His third-round match is scheduled for Tuesday (July 27) against defending singles champion Ma Long of China.
Published: 26 Jul 2021,01:55 PM IST