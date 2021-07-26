Manika Batra's Tokyo Campaign Ends With Third Round Exit in Women's Singles

Manika started off by winning the first point with an attacking backhand, going up 2-0. But Sofia clawed back to take the first game 11-8. The Austrian, ranked 16th in the world, was at her dominant best in taking the lead in the second game as Manika lost nine points on the trot.In the third game, Sofia took the lead again from 3-3.

She displayed a lot of variety and unsettled Manika's forehand to run away with the game. Manika tried returning with a lot of power but found the net often.The fourth game was a mere formality for Sofia as she progressed into the quarter-finals.