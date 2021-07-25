“I Want to Have Pizza”, Says Mirabai Chanu After Winning Silver at the Olympics

The victory is very special for her as she missed out on having a single successful lift in clean and jerk in the last edition of the games. Since then, Mirabai has been under continuous training due to which she had to miss out on her favorite food. But her hardwork and sacrifices all paid off massively this time.

After the triumph, in a TV interview she said, “First, I am going to have a pizza. It has been a long time since I have not eaten one. And I have waited for this day for a long time, so first I'll have a pizza."

Right after this moment, a pizza delivery service giant offered her free service for lifetime and posted it on twitter. They wrote, “Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life Congratulations again!!”