Tejaswin Shankar and Indian Sports' Long Record of Selection Controversies

But How Did Things Even Get Here?

Yep, that would be the logical question to ask. If an athlete is the best high jumper India has ever produced, then why isn't he an obvious choice to represent the country at one of the biggest sporting events?

Well, selection policies.

Let me also just add here that not only does Tejaswin hold the national record of 2.29 meters, he is also the only Indian male high jumper to cross the 2.27 meter mark this season – which was the AFI's Indian qualification mark for the Commonwealth Games.

The only problem, though, was that Tejaswin did not achieve the mark at the designated Indian athletics trials in Chennai in June, but at the American NCAA Championships.

“Let it not be an ego problem,” the Delhi High court judge said while the case was being heard, and it sounds like it just is, isn't it?

Only, maybe, the AFI have a case to make too?