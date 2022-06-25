AFI Says Tejaswin Shankar Can Participate in CWG, Only if IOA Clear Extra Names

India's premier high jumper Tejaswin Shankar's participation in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games now depends on the Indian Olympic Association's ability, and willingness, to increase the size of the 37-member athletics contingent.

Shankar's plea against his exclusion from the CWG squad saw the Delhi High Court, on Friday, urge the IOA to increase the quota of the Athletics Federation of India so that additional athletes could take part in the event.

The high court observed that an athlete has a career of only 4-5 prime years and they must be given maximum opportunities during this period.

The court however made it clear that if the quota is not increased, it cannot direct IOA to increase it.