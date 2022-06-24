Explained: Why India's Best High-Jumper Tejaswin Shankar Was Denied a CWG Spot

As things stand, Indian high jump national record holder Tejaswin Shankar will not be competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games next month. This is despite him being the only athlete to achieve the Indian qualification mark of 2.27 metres at the NCAA Outdoor Championships this June.

The height of his jump should ideally have helped him book a ticket to Birmingham next month, but where his jump happened has prompted the Athletics Federation of India to completely ignore his effort and elect not to send any candidate to compete in the men's high jump event.

This week, the case reached the Delhi High Court, and the AFI Selection Committee has now been directed to review its decision.

Here’s what has unfolded over the last few weeks.