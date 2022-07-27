PV Sindhu To Be Team India's Flag-Bearer at Commonwealth Games 2022

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday, 27 July, announced that two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu would be India's flag-bearer at the Commonwealth Games, 2022. She was also the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was originally supposed to be India's flag-bearer at the CWG slated to be held in Birmingham, but he pulled out of the event due to fitness concerns on Tuesday, 26 July.

"The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is delighted to announce shuttler PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, as the Flagbearer of Team India at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," the IOA said in an official statement, according to NDTV.