CWG 2022 Badminton: Focus On PV Sindhu but Mixed Team Event Key for India

Ashwini Ponnappa, who will be featuring in her fourth CWG, was one of the reasons why India won the mixed team gold as she along with Satwik had pulled off a crucial point in the final.

But this time, the 32-year from Coorg has formed a mixed doubles pairing with B Sumeeth Reddy. The duo possesses loads of experience, but their pairing is new, and it will be a tough task to tame World No 8 Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.

On paper, Chirag and Satwik have a better chance of beating World No 6 Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik even though they lost to the Malaysian pair in Asia Badminton Championships. Also, Satwik, the 21-year-old from Amalapuram, had pulled a muscle at Malaysia Open and it needs to be seen how he goes about his job.