Neeraj Chopra Explains Decision To Withdraw From 2022 Commonwealth Games

His fourth-round throw of 88.13m earned him second place on the podium, but unfortunately, he also suffered a groin strain in the process. In a statement uploaded on Twitter, Neeraj said “I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships. On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered, and I have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks.”

“I have discussed this with my support team and the IOA, AFI, and SAI's CAIMS, and we've collectively decided that keeping my long-term goals in mind, it would be best for me to skip the CWG in order to avoid risking any further aggravation of the injury. Needless to say, I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation,” he further went on to explain.