Sreejesh, Irfan Among 8 Athletes from Kerala at Tokyo Olympics

Eight Keralites, including Olympian K.T. Irfan in the 20-kilometre walk, will be donning Indian colors at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Though the 31-year-old Irfan had competed at the Rio Olympics in 2016, he had to pull out because due to hamstring injury. Four years before that, he had finished 10th at the 2012 London Olympics and recorded his best timing of 1 hour, 20 minutes and 21 seconds.

He had won a bronze medal at the 2017 Asian race-walking championship.