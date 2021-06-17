PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Mental Health & Role as Older Brother 

One of the senior-most players in the Indian men’s hockey team, PR Sreejesh has been there and done it all for the national team. While on the field of play the ace keeper has been instrumental to India’s fine performances in recent years, Sreejesh takes on an older brother’s role at other times.

“Everyone expects to perform well and bring back a medal to the country and we are working for this. But what is the most important is your performance, especially under pressure. As a senior player or by taking the older brother’s role it is my responsibility to tell them what is the reality so that they are prepared. If they can understand and accept the reality, it will help them perform better,” Sreejesh explained about his role.