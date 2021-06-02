Marathoner Gopi’s Olympic Quest Hampered by Pandemic, Injury

The pandemic and injury threw a spoke in Thonakal Gopi’s wheel as the Asian marathon champion missed the 31 May deadline to qualify for the marathon event at Tokyo Olympic Games. The deadline for achieving the Olympic qualification mark of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 30 seconds ended on May 31.

"I had a knee injury in the later part of 2019 while 2020 was disrupted by the pandemic. Since the deadline to achieve qualification is over, focus is to get fit for 2022 season now," Gopi told IANS from Bengaluru.



At the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Gopi finished 25th with a personal best of 2 hours 15 minutes and 25 seconds. The 33-year-old distance runner from the Army also had a brilliant run in the 2017 season, winning a gold medal in the Asian Championship.