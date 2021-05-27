US Experts Flag Concerns for Olympics 2021, Seek Help from WHO

The letter comes at a time of grave COVID crisis in Japan, with hospitals buckling under the strain of cases in Osaka, the country's second-largest city, and the US State Department recommending that US citizens refrain from travelling to the country.

Pfizer and BioNTech have offered to donate vaccines for all Olympic athletes, but this does not ensure that athletes -- especially those from countries without adequate vaccination efforts to begin with -- will be vaccinated in time.

The experts recommend that the IOC's playbooks classify sports as low, moderate, or high risk, based on what is known about COVID-19 spread, including airborne transmission. They also call for an immediate WHO response to assist the IOC.

"We recommend the WHO immediately convene an emergency committee that includes experts in occupational safety and health, building and ventilation engineering, and infectious-disease epidemiology as well as athlete representatives to consider these factors and advise on a risk-management approach for the Tokyo Olympics," they wrote.

A study conducted by two University of Tokyo professors showed that restricting the movement of people during the forthcoming Olympics and Paralympics to the same level as decrease in economic activity if the two events were to be called off could reduce spread of COVID-19. But the study pointed out that Games can go ahead provided restrictions are implemented.