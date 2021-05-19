Felt Weak and Short of Breath: Jinson Johnson on COVID-19 Tryst

Having regained full fitness after a career-threatening injury in late 2019, India’s premier middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson was operating at the peak of his powers until the coronavirus proved a stumbling block. The 2018 Asian Games 1500m gold and 800m silver medallist tested positive for COVID-19, along with five other athletes, at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru on 12 April.

Bouts of breathlessness, fever, splitting head, body ache and extreme lethargy gave the 30-year-old athlete a torrid time, dispelling the general consensus that supremely fit individuals are immune to the health hazards of the virus.

“Unlike a few other athletes who had tested positive in the camp, I had all the symptoms. I felt extremely weak and I had breathing issues. I don’t even remember the last time I had a fever but this virus kept me down for the next two weeks,” Jinson reflected in an interview given to The Indian Express.