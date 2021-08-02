Italian job: Marcell Jacobs the Surprise Winner of Men's 100m Olympic Final

It is the first time since Athens 2004 that a new men's 100m Olympic champion was crowned, following the retirement of Jamaican legend Usain Bolt.



Jacobs came into the race as the surprise package with no experience racing in finals in major championships.



Jacobs flew under the radar coming into the final after earning his place on the start line in his maiden Olympic 100m final as one of two 'fastest losers' in the semis. The long jumper-turned-sprinter finished third in his semi-finals where he clocked a European record time of 9.84 secs.



Proving the time was no fluke, Jacobs chopped 0.4 secs off the time from the semis to claim Italy's first Olympic medal in the men's 100m and his country's first in an athletics sprint event since Moscow 1980, when Pietro Mennea won the men's 200m.



Born to an Italian mother in Texas, Jacobs reached the semi-finals at the 2019 World Championships but etched his name into the history books as the first Olympic champion in the post-Bolt era.