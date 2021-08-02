India Men in Olympics Semis: Young Bunch Turn a Corner; Rewrite Hockey History

Defender Harmanpreet Singh fell to his knees, bowed in respect and could not hold back his tears. Young guns Dilpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh threw their arms around each other in jubilation. In the dugout, full back Rupinder Pal Singh hugged assistant coach Gregg Clark and the two engaged in plenty of back-patting. Coach Graham Reid reached out to his wards, who had just created history at the Oi Hockey Stadium at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sunday was no ordinary day for Indian hockey.

After 41 years of hope, despair and heartbreaks, India took a step closer to that elusive Olympic medal that has become as rare as the appearance of Halley’s Comet. In the high-stakes quarter-final, India withstood late pressure from Great Britain to register a 3-1 win to put themselves in medal contention.