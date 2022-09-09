IOC Issues Final Warning to IOA, to Suspend India if Elections Not Held by Dec

"In view of the uncertain situation, the IOC Session that is due to take place in Mumbai in May 2023 is postponed until September/October 2023," the letter said.

"Depending on the decisions that will be taken during the IOC Executive Board meeting in December 2022 relating to the NOC of India, the IOC Executive Board will decide as to whether the IOC Session in 2023 should be maintained in India or be relocated."

The IOC said in order to agree on a constructive solution and establish a roadmap leading to the elections of IOA, it will organise a joint meeting with all parties concerned later this month in Lausanne.

"In view of the above, we propose to organise a joint meeting on 27 September 2022 in Lausanne and my colleague Jérôme Poivey, Associate Director, NOC Relations Department, will revert to you and all concerned parties accordingly for the details of this meeting," McLeod said.