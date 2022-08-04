IOC To Consider Cricket's Inclusion In 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket's much-anticipated inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics received a shot in the arm as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) shortlisted it for a review along with eight other sporting disciplines.

Cricket has only featured once at the 1900 Paris Olympic Games, with Great Britain and hosts France as only participants.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, The development comes a day after the International Cricket Committee (ICC) was formally invited by both the LA28 and IOC to submit presentation in order to make their case considered.