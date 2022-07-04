HC Refuses to Stay Order Asking Narinder Batra to Stop Functioning as IOA Chief

The Delhi High Court Monday refused to stay an order by which veteran sports administrator Narinder Dhruv Batra was restrained from discharging any function as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on an appeal by Batra challenging a single judge's June 24 order which was passed in a contempt petition filed by Olympian and Hockey World Cup winner Aslam Sher Khan.

The bench, which asked Batra's counsel as to how the appeal was maintainable, issued notice to the Centre and Khan on the plea and listed it for further hearing on July 26.