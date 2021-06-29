Gymnast Pranati Nayak Wins Quota for Tokyo Olympics

"We have got official confirmation from the International governing body in gymnastics on Monday evening that Pranati has been reallocated continental quota place to compete at the Olympics," Pranati's coach Lakhan Sharma told IANS from Kolkata.



On May 1, IANS had reported that Pranati will be reallocated continental quota by the FIG to compete in Olympics on the basis of her performance in the 2019 Asian Championships as several Olympic qualification competitions were cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.



The 26-year-old gymnast from Kolkata had won bronze in vault at the 2019 Asian Championships held in Mongolia.



"Pranati was reallocated continental quota place as she had won bronze in the 2019 Asian Championships. Competitions in 2020 were disrupted by the pandemic," added Sharma.

Since the quota is by name (nominative), it can't be changed.

