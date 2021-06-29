Mary Kom’s Fist of Fury Beckons Golden Farewell

However, the competitive scale will be a few notches higher at the Tokyo Olympics than what she experienced in London. Kom will have to win at least three bouts to break into the semis, and then prevail in another two to lay her hands on the gold. Korea's Chol Mi Pang and Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu are ahead of her in the AIBA world rankings and safe to say, it won’t be a smooth-sailing ride to the top.



But then again, Kom is no stranger to obstacles. With experience, by her own admission, serving as her primary weapon, India’s boxing dynamo wants to settle for nothing less than gold in her swansong.