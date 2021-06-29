Ahead of Olympics, AIBA Guarantees Fair Play and Reforms

Haas, currently leading the governance reform of the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA), will chair an independent group comprising legal and governance experts.



The group will review AIBA's current governance structures, assess these structures against international practice and issue recommendations for further improvement.



AIBA is also in the process of finalising an agreement with a major accounting firm to conduct an independent full-scope audit of the federation's finances.



Kremlev said that the association had secured financial stability with the help of sponsorship and greater commercial support.



"AIBA is working on becoming a welcoming, strong and stable home for boxers around the world." said Kremlev. "We are delivering that boxers can be sure of their future, fair judging and receiving a financial reward for their fights."



On June 14, the AIBA retained McLaren Global Sport Solution (MGSS), led by sports lawyer Richard McLaren, to conduct a two-phase independent investigation, starting with the refereeing and judging of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games boxing tournament.



All judges and referees from Rio had been banned for the Tokyo Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after controversial decisions were made during that tournament. The McLaren report on the first stage is expected to be released at the end of August.