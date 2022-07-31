Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 4 Schedule of The Indian Contingent

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 India Schedule
On Monday, August 1, the Indian contingent will be in action on day 4 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, which will feature a number of prominent athletes.
In the men's 50-meter backstroke event, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj had a time of 25.52 seconds to advance to the semifinals. India, the defending men's team event winners, defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the third match of the last eight in table tennis to advance to the semifinals.
The Indian contingent would want to continue with the same momentum on Day 4.
Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh
Women’s 71kg – Harjinder Kaur
Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
Men's 100M Butterfly Heat 6 - Sajan Prakash
Women's Singles Plate Quarter Finals - Sunaya Kuruvilla
6 PM: Women's Singles Quarter Finals - Joshana Chinappa
6:45 PM: Men's Singles Quarter Finals - Saurav Ghoshal
Men’s 51kg - Amit Panghal vs Berri Namri
Men's 57kh - Hussamuddin Mohammed
Men’s 80kg - Ashish Kumar vs T. Travis
Men’s Pool A - India vs England
Men's Team Semi-Finals - India vs Nigeria
