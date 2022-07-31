Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Olympic sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 4 Schedule of The Indian Contingent

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 4 Schedule of The Indian Contingent

The Indian Men’s Hockey team will square off against England on Day 4 of CWG 2022.
Prajakta Bhawsar
Olympic Sports
Published:

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 India Schedule

|

Photo: IANS

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 India Schedule</p></div>

On Monday, August 1, the Indian contingent will be in action on day 4 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, which will feature a number of prominent athletes.

In the men's 50-meter backstroke event, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj had a time of 25.52 seconds to advance to the semifinals. India, the defending men's team event winners, defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the third match of the last eight in table tennis to advance to the semifinals.

The Indian contingent would want to continue with the same momentum on Day 4.

Also ReadCWG 2022: 19-Year-Old Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins Weightlifting Gold With CWG Record

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 4

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also ReadCWG 2022: Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Advances to Men’s 50m Backstroke Semifinals

SCHEDULE DAY 4

Lawn Bowls - Starts At 1 PM

Weightlifting – Starts At 2 PM

Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh

Women’s 71kg – Harjinder Kaur

Judo - Starts at 2:30 PM

Badminton - Starts at 3:30 PM

Mixed Team Event Semi-Final

Swimming - Starts At 3:50 PM

Men's 100M Butterfly Heat 6 - Sajan Prakash

Squash - Starts at 4:30 PM

Women's Singles Plate Quarter Finals - Sunaya Kuruvilla

6 PM: Women's Singles Quarter Finals - Joshana Chinappa

6:45 PM: Men's Singles Quarter Finals - Saurav Ghoshal

Boxing – Starts At 4:45 PM

Men’s 51kg - Amit Panghal vs Berri Namri

Men's 57kh - Hussamuddin Mohammed

Men’s 80kg - Ashish Kumar vs T. Travis

Gymnastics (Artistic) - Starts at 5:30 PM

Cycling - Starts at 6:30 PM

Hockey – Starts At 8:30 PM

Men’s Pool A - India vs England

Table Tennis - Starts at 11:30 PM

Men's Team Semi-Finals - India vs Nigeria

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT