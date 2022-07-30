CWG 2022: India Beat Sri Lanka 5-0, Progress to Badminton Mixed Team Knockouts

India's B Sumeeth Reddy (right) and Chirag Shetty compete against Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Dumindu Abeywickrama during the men's doubles badminton match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian team has guaranteed a position in the knockout stages with back-to-back 5-0 victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A mixed team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were back together for the opening match, therefore India strategically decided to separate the mixed and men's doubles pairings.
After first appearing sluggish, the former world number 19 pair defeated Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa 21-14 21-9 to give India a 1-0 lead.
Following the thrilling victory of the mixed doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, India's Lakshya Sen engaged in a close contest with his Sri Lankan veteran Niluka Karunaratne.
Lakshya Sen, who is taking part in his maiden match following a shoulder injury, defeated seasoned Niluka Karunatne, who has featured in the Olympics in 2012, 2016, and 2020, 21-18, 21-5.
"I was expecting that. I've trained with him before, and played him in tournaments, so I know how he plays," said Lakshya after the match.
"I was rusty in the first game – it was my first match in the hall and I was still getting used to the conditions but I got better in the second game. There is a slight drift which was not there in the practice sessions," he added.
Later, in the women's singles encounter, Aakarshi Kashyap of India delivered a commanding performance in what was her maiden competition at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.
She defeated her opponent Vidara Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9 to offer India an unassailable 3-0 lead.
B Sumeeth Reddy, other half of the mixed doubles team, teamed up with Chirag Shetty to defeat Dumindu Abeywickrama and Sachin Dias 21-10, 21-13 to secure a 4-0 victory for India.
In the final match, Gayatri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly prevailed 21-18, 21-6 after overcoming adversity from Thilini Hendahewa and Vidara Suhasni Vidanage in the women's doubles.
The team has displayed excellent bench strength and teamwork to succeed in the two matches with a variety of combinations and line-ups.
The Indian squad will take the field once again later tonight to face Australia in the last Group A match at 11.30 pm IST. The squad, who will begin as strong favourites, will be on familiar terrain.
