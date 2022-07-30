CWG 2022: India Beat Sri Lanka 5-0, Progress to Badminton Mixed Team Knockouts

Following the thrilling victory of the mixed doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, India's Lakshya Sen engaged in a close contest with his Sri Lankan veteran Niluka Karunaratne.

Lakshya Sen, who is taking part in his maiden match following a shoulder injury, defeated seasoned Niluka Karunatne, who has featured in the Olympics in 2012, 2016, and 2020, 21-18, 21-5.

"I was expecting that. I've trained with him before, and played him in tournaments, so I know how he plays," said Lakshya after the match.

"I was rusty in the first game – it was my first match in the hall and I was still getting used to the conditions but I got better in the second game. There is a slight drift which was not there in the practice sessions," he added.