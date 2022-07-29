CWG 2022: Sindhu, Srikanth Star as India Drub Pakistan 5-0 in Mixed Team Opener

India's fancied shuttlers didn't break a sweat on way to completing a 5-0 sweep of Pakistan in their badminton campaign opener at the 22nd Commonwealth Games on Friday.

The duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa started the proceedings with a comfortable 21-9, 21-12 win over Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique in their mixed doubles clash at the National Exhibition Centre.