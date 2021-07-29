Archer Atanu Das Sends South Korean Legend Packing After Shoot Off in Tokyo



However, Das did well in the second set to draw level at 27-27, hitting a nine after the Korean had managed an eight that undid the 10 he shot on the second attempt. Both archers had a nine on their first arrow in the second set.



Trailing 3-1, Das shot three 9s in the third set, missing a chance of winning the set as he had a chance of winning it by scoring a 10 on his third arrow but could manage only nine as the two again tied at 27-27.



The Korean archer imploded in the fourth set as he shot a seven and followed it by a stunning six. Das shot eight, nine, and 10 to win the set 27-22, the archers tied 4-4 with the final round to go.



In the final set, the Indian archer had a chance to win the match with a 10 on the final arrow but could manage only a nine, the arrow just touching the border of the line.



Jinhyek, whose game had deteriorated as the match progressed, shot 10,9 and 9 in this set and Das matched him shot for shot as they tied at 28-28. With both getting a point each from this set, the score was tied 5-5, taking the match into a one-arrow shootout.



In the shootout, Jinhyek managed only a nine and Das clinched victory by hitting 10 on his final arrow to seal the victory.