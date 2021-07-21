Full Schedule of Indian Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 127 Indian athletes will be in action at the Tokyo Games
The Tokyo Olympics are less than a week away and there is a lot of excitement among the Indian fans. A total of 127 athletes, spread across 18 sports, will be representing India at the upcoming games which will begin on 23 July.
Here is the schedule of the prime medal contenders from the Indian contingent and a date wise schedule of all the athletes of the long-awaited quadrennial event.
Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu, the world number three in the 49Kg category will be the first of India's medal prospects to step into the limelight in Tokyo. The former world champion will be competing on Saturday morning as she tries to become the first weightlifter since Karnam Malleshwari to bag a medal in the sport at the big event.
24th July- Event begins at 6:20 AM, Final at 10:20 AM IST
Shooting
India has sent its biggest ever shooting contingent to the games with 15 shooters participating, across 10 events.
Saurabh Chaudhary, one of the favourites to win the gold medal, will be taking part in his first event on 24th July. He will be participating in the 10m Air Pistol event on Saturday. The 19-year-old shooter is ranked second in the world, behind India’s Abhishek Verma and both will be in the reckoning for a podium finish.
Manu Bhaker, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist will be in action in as many as 3 events in Tokyo. The Haryana shooter will compete in the 10m air pistol and 25m air pistol event in the individual category and join forces with Saurabh Chaudhary in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Over the past 2 years, the duo have won 5 Gold medals and 1 silver medal in World Cups.
24 July
Women’s 10m Air Rifle — Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela
Qualification begins from 5 AM, Final at 10:15 AM
Men's 10M Air Pistol- Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma
Quallification begins from 9:30 AM IST, Final at 11:15 AM IST
25 July
Women’s 10m Air Pistol — Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal
Qualification begins from 5:30 AM, Final at 7:45 AM
Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 1 — Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan
Event starts from 6 AM
Men’s 10m Air Rifle — Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Pan
Qualification begins from 9:30 AM, Final at 12 PM
26 July
Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 2 — Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan
Event starts from 6:30 AM, Final at 12:20 PM
27 July
10M Air pistol mixed team qualification- Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal
Qualification event starts from 5:30 AM IST, Gold/Bronze Medal start at 7:30 AM IST
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team- Divyansh Singh Panwar/Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil
Qualification event starts from 9:45 AM IST, Gold/Bronze Medal start at 11:45 AM IST
29 July
Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision- Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat
Event starts at 5:30 AM
30 July
Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid- Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat-
Event starts From 5:30 AM, Final starts at 11:20 AM
31 July
Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position- Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant
Event starts From 8:30 AM, Final starts at 12:30 PM
2 August
Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification- Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar
Event starts from 7 AM IST, Final starts at 1:10 PM IST
Archery
Deepika Kumari will start the Tokyo Olympics as the numero uno archer in the world. She won a gold medal in the recently-concluded World Cup, boosting hopes of the first-ever medal from the sport for India. The 27-year-old will be participating on the first day of the Olympics in the Women’s Individual ranking round. She needs to finish in the top 32 to progress to the next round.
23 July
Men’s & Women’s Individual Ranking Rounds
Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai in action.
Event begins 5:30 AM
24 July
Mixed team event- Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das
Event starts at 6 AM IST
26th July
Men’s Team event - Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai-
Event starts from 6 AM IST
27th July to 30th July
Men’s and Women’s Individual event
Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari
Hockey
The Indian men’s hockey team will play from 24 July to 5 August. Ranked fourth in the world, the team will be in the fray for a podium finish with a perfect blend of youth and experience in the squad. Here is a glance through the schedule of the men in blue.
24 July- New Zealand vs India at 6:30 AM IST
25 July- India vs Australia at 3:00 PM IST
27 July- India vs Spain at 6:30 AM IST
29 July- India vs Argentina at 6:00 AM IST
30 July- Japan vs India at 3:00 PM IST
Women’s hockey team
24 July- India vs Netherlands – 5:15 PM
26 July- India vs South Africa – 5:45 PM
28 July- India vs Great Britain – 6:30 AM
30 July- India vs Ireland – 8:15 AM
31 July- India vs South Africa- 8:45 AM
Artistic Gymnastics
25th July
Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualification-
Pranati Nayak- Event starts from 6:30 AM
29th July to 3rd August
Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Round and Events Final- Pranati Nayak
Athletics
30 July
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats — Avinash Sable
Event starts from 5:30 AM
Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 — MP Jabir
Event starts from 7:25 AM
Women’s 100m Round 1 — Dutee Chand
Event starts from 8:10 AM
Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1- Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan
Starts from 4:30 PM
31 July
Women’s Discus Throw Qualification — Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur
Starts from 6 AM
Men’s Long Jump Qualification — M Sreeshankar
Starts from 3:40 PM
Mixed 4x400m Relay Final — Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan (if they qualify)
Starts from 6:05 PM
Women’s 100m Semi-Final and Final — Dutee Chand (if she qualifies) Starts from 6:20 PM
2 August
Men’s Long Jump Final — M Sreeshankar (if qualifies)
Starts from 7:20 AM
Women’s 200m Round 1 — Dutee Chand
Starts from 7:30 AM
Women’s Discus Throw Final — Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur
Starts from 5:30 PM
3 August
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Final 5:45 PM
Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification — Annu Rani
Starts from 5:50 AM
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final from 8:50 AM
Men’s Shot Put Qualification — Tajinder Singh Toor
Starts from 3:45 PM
Women’s 200m Final from 6:20 PM
4 August
Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification — Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh
Starts from 5:35 AM
Men’s 20km Race Walk Final — KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul
Starts from 1 PM
6 August
Men’s 50km Race Walk Final —Gurpreet Singh
Starts from 2 AM
Women’s 20km Race Walk Final — Bhawna Jat, Priyanka
Starts from 1 PM
Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 — Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya
Starts from 4:55 PM
Women’s Javelin Throw Final from 5:20 PM
7th August
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Starts from 4:30 PM
Men’s 4×400 m Relay Final
Starts from 6:20 PM
Badminton
The silver medallist from the 2016 Games, PV Sindhu will begin her campaign on 25 July against Polikarpova Ksenia of Israel. She will lock horns with Cheung Ngan Yi in her second and final group stage match on 28th July.
Women's Singles Group Stage
25 July- vs. Polikarpova Ksenia at 7:20 AM IST
28 July- vs. Cheung Ngan Yi at 7:30 AM IST
Sai Praneeth: Men’s Singles Group Stage
July 24- vs Zilberman Misha- 9:30 AM
July 28- vs Mark Caljouw- 2:30 PM
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Group Stages: Men’s Doubles Group Stage:
July 24 vs Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin- 8:50 AM
July 26 vs Gideon / Sukamuljo- 9:10 AM
July 27 Vs Lane / Vendy - 8:30 AM
Boxing
23rd July-
Women’s Welterweight- Lovlina Borgohain
Starts from 7:30 AM
Men’s Welterweight - Vikas Krishan
Stars from 7:30 am
Men’s Super Heavyweight -Satish Kumar
Starts from 1:30 PM
25th July
Women’s Flyweight— Mary Kom
Starts from 7:30 AM
Women’s Middleweight — Pooja Rani
Starts from 7:30 AM
Men’s Lightweight — Manish Kaushik
Stars from 7:30 AM
26th July
Men’s Flyweight- Amit Panghal
Starts from 7:30 AM
Men’s Middleweight- Ashish Kumar
Starts from 7:30 AM
27th July
Women’s Lightweight- Simranjit Kaur
Starts from 7:30 AM
Equestrian
Eventing Individual Qualifier- Eventing Individual Qualifier (Dressage Individual Session 1 & 2) — Fouaad Mirza, Starts from 5 AM
Fencing
Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 (Bhavani Devi), Starts from 5:30 AM
Golf
July 29th to 7th August
Men’s and Women’s Individual Strokeplay- Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, Aditi Ashok
Judo
24th July
Women’s 48kg Round of 32, Sushila Devi Likmabam- Starts from 7:30 AM
Swimming
25th July-
Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats — Srihari Nataraj, Women’s 100m Backstroke Heats Maana Patel, Starts from 3:30 PM IST
26th July
Men’s 200m Freestyle Heats- Sajan Prakash, Starts from 4:10 PM IST
29th July
Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats- Sajan Prakash, Starts from 4:10 PM IST
Table Tennis
24th July to 30th July
Men’s and Women’s Singles
G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee
Mixed Doubles-
Manika Batra/ Sharath Kamal
Tennis
24th July to 1st August-
Women’s Doubles- Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina
Men's Singles- Sumit Nagal
Wrestling
3rd August
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Sonam Malik
Starts from 8 AM
4th August
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Anshu Malik
Starts 8 AM
Men’s Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Starts 8 AM
Men’s Freestyle 86kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Deepak Punia-
Starts 8 AM
5th August
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Final, Men’s Freestyle 57kg
Starts from 7:30 AM
Men’s Freestyle 86kg Repechages and Medal Matches — Anshu Malik, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia
Starts from 7:30 AM
Women’s Freestyle 53kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Vinesh Phogat
Starts from 8 AM
6th August
Men’s Freestyle 65kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Bajrang Punia,
Starts from 8 AM
