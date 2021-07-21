Full Schedule of Indian Athletes at Tokyo Olympics

India has sent its biggest ever shooting contingent to the games with 15 shooters participating, across 10 events.

Saurabh Chaudhary, one of the favourites to win the gold medal, will be taking part in his first event on 24th July. He will be participating in the 10m Air Pistol event on Saturday. The 19-year-old shooter is ranked second in the world, behind India’s Abhishek Verma and both will be in the reckoning for a podium finish.

Manu Bhaker, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist will be in action in as many as 3 events in Tokyo. The Haryana shooter will compete in the 10m air pistol and 25m air pistol event in the individual category and join forces with Saurabh Chaudhary in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Over the past 2 years, the duo have won 5 Gold medals and 1 silver medal in World Cups.