Day 6, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team in QFs, Atanu Das Wins

Tokyo Olympics: The Indian team has won two out of their three games
Image: Hockey India
Shuttler PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals after a 2-0 win over Mia Blichfeldt
Indian men's hockey team in quarterfinals after an impressive 3-1 win over Argentina
Archer Atanu Das wins Round of 64 match 6-4
Shooting: Manu Bhaker begins the Precision stage in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Round.
Fires a 97 in Series 1 with 7 10s and 3 9s (10,10,10, 9, 9,10, 9,10,10,10)
Archery: A strong comeback by Atanu. 9, 10,9 in Set 3 for him for a total of 28. Deng manages a 10-9-7 for a total of 26. Atanu wins Set 3. Goes 4-2 up.
A see-saw battle. A 27 (8-9-10) for Atanu in Set 4. Deng betters him with a 9-10-9 and scores 28. Wins Set 4. It's 4-4.
Archery: India's Atanu Das is in action against Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Deng in the men's individual 1/32 eliminations round.
A 10,9,8 for a total of 27 for Atanu in Set 1. Deng manages an 8, 9, 9 for a total of 26. Atanu wins the first set. 2-0.
Atanu fires a 9,10,8 in Set 2 for a total of 27. Deng manages an 8,10,10 for a total of 28. Wins Set 2. It's 2-2.
Hockey: Hooter goes off. INDIA WIN 3-1. Beat the defending Olympic champions Argentina. Varun Kumar, Vivek Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh scored for India. Through to the quarterfinals. What a performance in the 2nd half.
Hockey: PC for India. GOALLLL! Another one for India. Harmanpreet Singh fires it staright past the keeper. India go 3-1 up.
Hockey: GOALLLL! Indi take the lead. 2-1. The shot is first saved by the Argentine keeper. Ball rebounds to Vivek Prasad who is near the goal. He puts it in with ease. First Olympic goal for him.
Hockey: India have asked for referral. Being checked. Halted the Argentine attack. And now a PC for Argentina. Maico again. But fails to score. Amit Rohidas saves the shot. 1-1. Over four minutes left in the game. Green card for Thomas Eziquiel and Surender Kumar.
Hockey: Start of Q4. PC for Argentina. Their first. And they have equalised. 1-1 it is. Maico Casella Schuth hammers it hard into the top right end of the net.
Hockey: PC for India in the last few seconds of Q3. But it's saved. 1-0 as the Q3 comes to an end.
Badminton: Sindhu at her best. Widening the gap. Smashing it away. Match point for Sindhu. Mia saves a couple, but Sindhu it is. Wins the match 2-0 (21-15, 21-13). Was at her aggressive best. Rallies grew shorter as she became more dominant. A comfortable win for her.
Hockey: Video Referral asked by India. PC for India. GOALLLL! They go 1-0 up in the dying minutes of Q3 through Varun Kumar.
Hockey: Green card for Argentina's Matias Alejandro.
Ball hits the Argentine player's foot. PC for India. Can they score? They miss. It's still 0-0. Another PC awarded to India. Rupinder Pal Singh hits it over the goal. Poor shot.
Oh, dear! Argentina on the counter-attack. Alejando Matias takes the ball as he is back on the field. Only the goalkeeper and one defender in his way. Alejando Matias slips and fails to take the shot. Phew! The India defender clears tha ball. 0-0. Missed opportunity for Argentina. That was a close shave.
Hockey: Collision. Nilkanta Sharma collides with Argentina's Nicolas Keenan and is down. Video referral taken by Argentina which has been rejected.
Hockey: Q3 begins. Indians pushing forward. Putting pressure on the Argentine defence. Good start to Q3. Have had 4 shots at goal in the match as compared to Argentina's 1. Clearly the dominant side. Need that first goal. A draw won't hurt India though.
Badminton: Sindhu's up 11-6 after trailing 0-2 at the first mid-game break. However, Mia is closing the gap now. 16-13. Mia pushing back. 16-15 now. Sindhu is widening the gap. Six straight match points for her thanks to the errors by Mia. Wins the first game 21-15. Goes up 1-0.
Hockey: Easy save for Sreejesh. Deflect Nahuel Salis' shot with his left hand. Simranjeet Singh tries to open the account for India but it's still 0-0. Half-time. India has been the more dominant side but has failed to convert its multiple chances. Require better finishing. No PCs so far.
Hockey: Harmanpreet Singh enters the circle and shoots. A reverse shot. But it's still 0-0.
Badminton: PV Sindhu's match against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt begins. Sindhu currently leading Game 1, 6-3.
Shooting: Rahi finishes Series 3 of the Precision stage with a 94. 510's, 4 9's and a low 8. Is currently placed 7th with a score of 287/300 (96, 97, 94) at the end of the Precision round. Manu is part of the 3rd relay (squad).
Disappointing show by Rahi. She will need a high score in the rapid fire stage tomorrow.
Hockey: End of Q1. The Indian team came close to scoring in the first quarter through Dilpreet Singh, while the Indian defenders managed to keep Argentine at bay. Good start by India. Full of energy. Full of cricle penetrations. Had the lion's share of possession.
Badminton: Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu's Round of 16 match against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt is about to begin soon. Sindhu holds a 4-1 head to head record against her. The two have faced each other twice this year, with both winning a match each.
Hockey: A good shot towards goal by Dilpreet Singh but the Argentine goalkeeper manages to save it. A green card for Sumit.
Shooting: Rahi finishes with a 97 in Series 2 of the Precision stage comprising 7 10s and 3 9s - 10,10,10,10,9, 10,10, 9,10, 9. Currently ranked fifth.
Golf: Anirban Lahiri is T25th after the first two holes. Opens his account with a Bogey in Hole 1. Follows it up with a Par in Hole 2.
Shooting: There will be three rounds each in both the Precision stage and Rapid stage. Super start by Rahi to Series 2 of Precision. Scores 4 10s in her first four shots. Rahi is in the first relay of 10 shooters. Bhaker is yet to start.
The top 8 athletes will qualify to the final.
Sailing: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finish 5th in the Men's Double Sculls Final B with a time of 6:29.66, 14.21 behind leaders Spain. Finish 11th overall. The Final B was for the 7th-12th position.
Shooting: Good start for Rahi. Three 10s in a row. Finishes Precision Stage 1 with a score of 96 in Series 1 with 6 10s and 4 9s.
Shooting: The 25m Piston Women's Qualification Round begins. India's Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker are in action in the same.
Golf: India's Anirban Lahiri is currently in action in the men's individual stroke play round one.
Good morning. Welcome to our live coverage of Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics. A lot of big names will be in action today, however, they are no medals on offer for India on Day 6.
Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will soon start the day's proceedings in the Men's Double Sculls Final B, where they will be competing for the 7th-12th position.
Indian men's hockey team will be looking to repeat their performance from Tuesday when they take on Argentina in their fourth match today. The Indian team is currently placed second, behind Australia, in the points table, with two wins and one loss. After the 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Australia, the Indian team came back strongly to beat Spain 3-1 on Tuesday and should enter the field full of confidence. To India's benefit, fourth-placed Argentina is not in the best of touch, having won, drawn and lost a game each.
Shuttler PV Sindhu, ranked seventh, will face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, ranked 12th, in the women's singles round of 16 matches. Sindhu beat Hong Kong's NY Cheung on Wednesday 2-0, but was challenged a bit in the second game. She would be hoping for a better show against Blichfeldt, a much stronger opponent.
Shooter Manu Bhaker will be looking to forget her gun malfunction incident during the 10m air pistol qualification earlier this week and rest her focus on the 25m pistol Women's Qualification Precision event, in which Rahi Sarnobat will also participate.
Later in the morning, archer Atanu Das will be seen in action in the men's individual 1/32 elimination round. Pugilist Satish Kumar will take on Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the men's super heavy round of 16 match, while the legendary MC Mary Kom will be in action in the afternoon against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in their round-of-16 clash.
Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will start the day's proceedings in the Men's Double Sculls Final B, where they will be competing for the 7th-12th position. Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will also be in action in the men's round one.
Published: 28 Jul 2021,05:19 AM IST