Day 6, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team in QFs, Atanu Das Wins

Indian men's hockey team will be looking to repeat their performance from Tuesday when they take on Argentina in their fourth match today. The Indian team is currently placed second, behind Australia, in the points table, with two wins and one loss. After the 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Australia, the Indian team came back strongly to beat Spain 3-1 on Tuesday and should enter the field full of confidence. To India's benefit, fourth-placed Argentina is not in the best of touch, having won, drawn and lost a game each.

Shuttler PV Sindhu, ranked seventh, will face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, ranked 12th, in the women's singles round of 16 matches. Sindhu beat Hong Kong's NY Cheung on Wednesday 2-0, but was challenged a bit in the second game. She would be hoping for a better show against Blichfeldt, a much stronger opponent.

Shooter Manu Bhaker will be looking to forget her gun malfunction incident during the 10m air pistol qualification earlier this week and rest her focus on the 25m pistol Women's Qualification Precision event, in which Rahi Sarnobat will also participate.

Later in the morning, archer Atanu Das will be seen in action in the men's individual 1/32 elimination round. Pugilist Satish Kumar will take on Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the men's super heavy round of 16 match, while the legendary MC Mary Kom will be in action in the afternoon against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in their round-of-16 clash.

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will start the day's proceedings in the Men's Double Sculls Final B, where they will be competing for the 7th-12th position. Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will also be in action in the men's round one.