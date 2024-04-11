2024 Paris Olympics: India To Begin Quest for Final Paris Quota in Pistol

Paris Olympics: 3 Indian women air pistol shooters are all set to begin their quest for the lone remaining quota.
Image: PTI
Three Indian women air pistol shooters are all set to begin their quest for the lone remaining quota place left to be won in the pistol discipline overall, as the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship Rifle/Pistol, gets underway in the Brazilian city of Rio De Janeiro from Friday.
It will be India’s 20th quota place in Shooting, which will also ensure a possible 24th and 25th start for the squad in Paris, come end July.
Palak, Sainyam and Surbhi, currently ranked third, fifth and sixth in the discipline in India, take aim on Saturday for the qualification round, with the top eight qualifiers competing in the final slated for Sunday. The three shooters have been accompanied by two coaches and a physio.
The 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, is the first final scheduled on the opening day of competitions on Friday. A total of 466 athletes from 76 nations have entered the fray.
