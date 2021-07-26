Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men Lose to Korea in Archery Team Event Quarters

The Korean team, comprising Je Deok Kim, Woojin Kim, Jinhyek Oh kept up the pressure in the second set as they fired five perfect 10s and a nine to get 59.



The Indian trio responded with 57 with four 10s, one 9 and an 8.



The defending champs tapered off a bit in the last set, managing 56 with three 10s, two 9s and one 8. In response, India could get only one perfect shot and managed four scores of 9 and one score of 8.



Earlier, India had beaten Kazakhstan 6-2 to reach the last-eight stage.



The Indians, seeded ninth, won the first two sets 55-54 and 52-51 respectively.



Trailing 0-4, Kazakhstan fought back in the third set to win it 57-56.



The Indians, however, won the fourth set 55-54.

(With IANS inputs)