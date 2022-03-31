Mirabai Chanu Wins BBC Indian Sportswoman Of the Year Award For 2021

In her reaction via a video message after winning the award, Mirabai said: "I am currently training in the United States. I will give my best to win gold at this year's Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Thank you to BBC India for honouring me with the BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year award."

Among the other awards, Indian cricketer Shafali Verma was awarded the BBC Emerging Player award.

India’s first woman athlete to win an Olympic medal, Karnam Malleshwari, was presented the BBC Lifetime Achievement award. The former weightlifter had bagged Bronze at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, in the 69 kg category.

"After all the medals I have won, this award gives me a lot of motivation to work even harder," she said. "I am very thankful to the BBC that it is honouring not only the current players but players like us as well."

Tim Davie, the BBC's director general, who hosted the awards ceremony, congratulated Mirabai, and said that she is "a fantastic sportswoman".

"It's wonderful to be here in Delhi in the BBC's centenary year, and to honour the talented Indian sportswomen who've achieved so much, often in the face of challenging circumstances," he added.