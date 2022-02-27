Mirabai Chanu Among 12 Indian Weightlifters to Qualify for 2022 CWG

Twelve weightlifters including Tokyo Olympics silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu (women's 55kg), Bindyarani Devi (women's 59kg), Vikas Thakur, Ragala Venkat Rahul (both men's 96kg) and others have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 after bagging medals at the Singapore Weightlifting International.

Vikas Thakur and Venkat Rahul Ragala clinched the gold and bronze medals respectively in the men's 96kg event on Sunday, while Popy Hazarika (women's 64kg), Usha Kumara (women's 87kg), won medals to book their spots at the Commonwealth Games. India concluded its campaign at the event with a haul of eight medals, including six golds and a silver and bronze each.