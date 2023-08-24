Pragg-Matism: What Makes Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa a Player Par Excellence?

It could just be a coincidence, that the name 'Praggnanandhaa' has an element of pragmatism associated with it. There is a school of chess that relies entirely on practical approach – a quality that generally world champions are known for.

This 2023 FIDE World Cup in particular, albeit Praggnanandhaa lost to the world’s best-ever player Magnus Carlsen 1.5-2.5 via tie-breaker in the final, has put the 18-year-old lad from Chennai in a different league, and suggested that he could surely belong to the club of the pragmatists such as Max Euwe and Bobby Fischer, though it is too early to brand him as a future world champion.