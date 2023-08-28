India Bask in Budapest Bloom as Neeraj Chopra Secures Gold at World C'Ships

Prized Indian athlete, Neeraj Chopra earned pride for his nation yet again as he secured a gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Sunday, 27 August. With a throw of 88.17m, Neeraj became the first gold medallist for India in this competition.

The Olympic gold medallist fouled his first attempt – perhaps deliberately, considering it was an underwhelming throw – but then made a stellar comeback by recording 88.17m in his second attempt. The move helped him secure pole position in only the second round, and eventually, a place at the top of the standings.