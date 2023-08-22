Swapna Barman Exclusive – Can Die on Track To Bow Out With an Asian Games Medal

Swapna Barman Exclusive – Heptathlete opens up on Hangzhou Asian Games target, retirement plans and more.
(Photo: Twitter/Swapna_Barman96, altered by The Quint)
(This is part 2 of The Quint’s interview with Swapna Barman. In part 1, the Asian Games gold medallist explained how she became a victim of casteist discrimination and wrongful ostracisation, alongside her plans to enter politics. Read the first part here.)
An illustrious career, which features an Asian Games medal, alongside three Asian Athletics Championships medals, will soon be coming to an end – heptathlete Swapna Barman confirms while speaking to The Quint.
Swapna confirms Hangzhou Asian Games will be her last international outing.
‘Don’t you think your decision of competing in the Asian Games with injuries is slightly risky?’ we asked.
“It is very risky, not slightly, I know,” she replied. An explanation followed.
Previously, Swapna informed us about being ostracised for being a Rajbongshi from the northern part of West Bengal. As it turns out, it is for her region, and its kids, that she is yet to bid adieu to the sport.
"I'm doing this for the kids of North Bengal."
“I’m putting my body through unbearable pain every single day for the kids of North Bengal. No one from my region has ever made it to three Asian Games. I am their only source of motivation, and if I quit now, won’t they feel that I succumbed to pain? I want to keep going for them,” she says.
That, however, is not the only reason, as Swapna quickly adds “I have recently found a new reason for not quitting. Since I moved to Bangalore, I have seen specially-abled athletes breaking all boundaries. I have seen kids without limbs, who are doing spectacular things. When I see what they go through on a regular basis, my pain feels very insignificant.”
On being asked about her preparation, Swapna informs she is trying to get in the best plausible rhythm ahead of the Asian Games, albeit physical impediments have stunted her progress
Should she win an Asian Games medal, it will not be the first instance of Swapna Barman defying injuries, for she has done it on numerous occasions throughout her career. The most recent instalment of it was at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, held a month ago in Thailand, where she stunned the athletic community by bagging a silver medal.
Swapna Barman speaks about her comeback at the Asian Athletics Championships.
‘Did you expect you will return with a medal?’ we enquired.
“Honestly, I did not expect a silver medal. There was Zheng Ninali, who is a Canada-born athlete, but now represents China. She won the silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Then there was the Uzbek girl, Ekaterina Voronina. Both of them are outstanding, the competition was fierce,” she replied.
With the Asian Athletics Championships proving that there is still fire left in Swapna’s tank, she is aiming for a medal at the Asian Games as well. For that to happen, she is ‘ready to die’ as well.
Swapna says she is 'ready to die' on the track.
“My goal is to equal my personal best from the 2018 Commonwealth Games (6026 points). I am sure that if I get to 6000 points, I will win a medal. This is my last international competition, so I will give my all to get a medal. Agar track par mar jaun, to be challenge (even if I die on the track, no regrets).”
