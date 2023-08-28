From Prez Murmu to Master Blaster Sachin, Everyone Lauds Neeraj’s Stellar Show

Neeraj Chopra continued his gold medal-winning run on Sunday night in Budapest, finishing on top of the podium at the World Athletics Championships 2023. Neeraj’s throw of 88.17m in his second attempt helped him achieve the historic feat as India earned its first-ever gold in the event's history.

From the President of India to his ardent fans, everyone was left in awe of Neeraj’s stellar performance at the global stage.

President Droupadi Murmu posted a series of tweets hailing Neeraj. "Neeraj Chopra adds yet another golden page to the history of Indian sports by becoming the first ever Indian to win a gold medal in World Athletics Championships. His superlative performance in the javelin throw finals at Budapest will inspire millions of our youth," she wrote.

She further added, "India is proud of Neeraj Chopra. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him. I wish his legend grows with more such feats."