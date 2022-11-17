Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: Hero Indian Super League Match 2022

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details - Indian Super League Match 2022.
(Photo: indiansuperleague.com)
Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming and Live Telecast: The 7th week of Hero Indian Super League 2022 will begin today with a nail baiting match between the two past champions - Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC.
The Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match 2022 will be played today on Thursday, 17 November 2022, 7:30 pm IST at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.
Talking about the performance of both the teams so far in the league, the Islanders are unstoppable with back to back wins while as Blues are at 9th position in the standing table, hoping to avoid a fourth straight defeat.
After scoring massively in their 6-2 come-from-behind win over Chennaiyin FC in their previous game, Mumbai City FC have set a record by scoring 16 goals in six games, which is the highest in the Hero ISL so far this season.
Currently Mumbai City FC is at 2nd position in the standings table with 12 points.
Let us read about when and where to watch the live streaming and live telecast of the Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC Hero ISL 2022 on Thursday, 17 November 2022.
The live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Hero ISL 2022 (17 November) will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
The live telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Hero ISL match 2022 today, Thursday, 17 November will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.
