Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: Hero Indian Super League Match 2022

Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming and Live Telecast: The 7th week of Hero Indian Super League 2022 will begin today with a nail baiting match between the two past champions - Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC.

The Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match 2022 will be played today on Thursday, 17 November 2022, 7:30 pm IST at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

Talking about the performance of both the teams so far in the league, the Islanders are unstoppable with back to back wins while as Blues are at 9th position in the standing table, hoping to avoid a fourth straight defeat.