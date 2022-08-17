Pakistan Super League Set to Clash With Indian Premier League in 2025 Summer

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to clash with the mighty Indian Premier League (IPL) in the summer of 2025 due to Pakistan's packed home season, which sees them host the ICC Champions Trophy.

The IPL's two and half month window starts from March and goes on till the beginning of June.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has been forced to push back the 10th season of its T20 league from its regular January-February window to between March and May as the country is set to host the Champions Trophy in February 2025.