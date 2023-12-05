Meet Moumita Mondal, a Tea Seller’s Daughter Making Waves in Athletics

Moumita Mondal – Emerging athlete, trailblazer and a tea seller's daughter
(Photo: The Quint)
The smile on Subhash Chandra Mondal’s face was distinct. It did not stem from abounding euphoria, but from tranquilising relief. The conclusion was aided by evidence, for I had seen the same smile only a few hours ago.
My chauffeur, Rajesh Sharma, sported the same smile. Albeit initially seemed perplexing – contentment is unlikely to be the primary emotion evoked when one has to drive on ramshackle roads for three hours – the explanation justified the smile.
Rajesh Sharma was smiling, as he recently met his daughter after a year, during his trip to Bihar for Chhat Puja. Subhash Chandra Mondal was smiling, as he was meeting his daughter after a year.
Subhash Chandra Mondal with his daughter, Moumita, at his tea stall.
And, be it for a fleeting moment, the self-proclaimed all-subject experts at the stall had halted their painstakingly meticulous session of ‘We discuss all that is wrong in the world, over a cup of tea.’
In that moment, and in that tea stall – by the railway track in Jirat, a small West Bengal town – the only point of discussion on the agenda list was that 21-year-old girl, who had made not only her father, but the town feel elevated.
This is her story.
Moumita often offers her father a helping hand at the stall.
Back at the house, only a few metres away from the tea stall, Moumita opens up about the bond with her father – which might be enjoying its peak now, had seen the depths of indignation for the nine long years.
Subhash Chandra, initially being discernibly ashamed, admitted "You see in these parts of the country, we are repeatedly told every family needs a Diya (guiding light). I also bought into it, so naturally, was not pleased when I had two daughters."
Moumita narrates how her father had once offered no love and affection.
As Soma – Moumita’s mother – walks in to join the conversation, as she narrates her tales of mortification.
Soma Mondal had two kids while still being a teenager.
Those neighbours she was referring to, meanwhile, had thronged the Mondal house by now. That, reporters have now started to visit their town for Moumita, was known by all.
While she might not have received the endearment of a father till about nine, it is because of Subhash Chandra that she managed to attain the pedestal she currently has under her feet.
‘What changed suddenly?’ I asked.
She elaborated:
The accolades adorning the Mondal house.
“She was so restless that when we used to go out, we would tie her feet to the mango tree. Else, by the time we returned, the house was in ruins,” her mother interjected.
Except, neither did he had any money, nor did he have his family’s support. Being average at best in studies – or, ‘10th fail’, as Moumita mockingly says – he saw no other option to make a livelihood but to open a tea stall. Since that, it has been his sanctuary of sorts.
Now, back to Moumita’s story.
‘Why did you pursue athletics?’ I asked.
Now, there is hardly any place to keep the medals.
For the first few years, Moumita trained at her local camp. From sprints, she had transitioned to hurdles, but it still could satiate her love for sports. Then, at 15, she decided to become independent to learn more things.
Around the same time, her progress started becoming more noticeable than ever before. In 2017, when Moumita travelled to Visakhapatnam for the Junior Nationals, the family basked in prestige. Not that she had won a medal, but the small-town girl had travelled to a new state, all because of sports.
2018 saw Patna being added to the list, and this time, she returned with a bronze medal. In 2019, eight more medals were added to the tally.
Though, yet again not completely satisfied with her performances, she wanted to take the next step. That was when she met James Hillier – the Athletics Director at Reliance Foundation, who also coaches Asian Games medallist Jyothi Yarraji.
Recalling the incident, James says “She was this bubbly girl. You could see her jumping up and down all over the place. Back then, I was still early in my journey here and was trying to find out who the best athletes were. Moumita had potential, but she had not done a massive deal. But because of her perseverance and incredible work ethic, I chose not to decide on what she had done, but her zeal to improve.”
Since 2021, Moumita has been training in the Mumbai. About the association, she says “I would not have made it this far without them. They have everything you can ask for – coaches, nutritionists, psychologists. There are 15-20 specialised people working on and for you.”
Moumita Mondal now trains at the Mumbai Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre.
Since training under James, Moumita has won quite a few medals, but none more glittering than the National Games bronze, and a ‘Best Athlete’ award in an U23 meet.
Though, she is aiming for the stars.
Subash Chandra, by now, is teary-eyed. He says "In May, she got a job in Railways. In my entire family, we have never had anyone working in any reputable job. To see my daughter doing what none of us could ever even imagine, let alone try to do, is truly special."
Sangita, the elder sister, joins in.
Sangita wants her sister to be at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
An internet search says the distance between Jirat and Los Angeles is 13,053 kilometres. Perhaps, her scream will be loud enough to travel that distance.
