Maradona’s Doctor Probed for Involuntary Manslaughter: Report

A source close to the inquiry reported that investigations into Maradona's death were ongoing.

Argentine legend Diego Maradona’s personal doctor was investigated for involuntary manslaughter on 29 November, after the footballer suffered a fatal heart attack, news agency AFP reported. According to judicial sources, concerns over the treatment Maradona recieved at his home in Tigre were raised by three of his daughters Dalma, Gianinna and Jana. Following which, the police raided Leopoldo Luque’s surgery and home in search of possible evidence pointing to negligence. A source close to the inquiry reported that investigations into Maradona’s death were ongoing and involved several witnesses including family members.

The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager had a successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier and Luque had posted a photograph of himself with Maradona on the day he left the hospital on 12 November. It had been then announced that he needed to be treated for alcohol dependency. “The clinic had recommended that he go elsewhere to be hospitalised, but the family decided otherwise. His daughters signed for him to be discharged from the hospital,” said a family member, on the condition of anonymity, AFP also reported. The footballer's lawyer, Matias Morla, had also called for an investigation into claims that ambulances took more than half an hour to reach Maradona's house after receiving an emergency call.