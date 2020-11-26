Remembering Maradona, a God to Many, a Fallen Angel to the Rest

Remembering Diego Maradona, the football icon who will go down in history as one of the best players to have graced the pitched.

Argentine football great Diego Maradona breathed his last in Tigre on Wednesday night, after suffering a heart attack. One of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game, Maradona won the most prestigious prize in 1986 when he led Argentina to the World Cup. On 25 November he breathed his last leaving the sporting fraternity around the world in shock.