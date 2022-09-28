The Magnus Carlsen-Hans Niemann ‘Cheating’ Saga: How Cheating Works in Chess

How Could Hans Niemann Have Cheated?

Until Carlsen’s accusations are proven, Niemann will remain not guilty and the entire controversy will revolve around the realm of public opinion. Yet, if we are to make purely hypothetical assumptions, there could have been multiple ways in which Niemann secured an external advantage at the Sinquefield Cup.

As observed by the experts of the game, Carlsen started the match with a rare Catalan opening, which not many would have predicted. Despite the strange move, the American was not baffled one bit and had his plans ready.

In an interview after his win, Niemann tried to debunk the theory by claiming he had the exact same opening sequence on a computer earlier that day, for reasons he could not remember. The American further said that Carlsen had played the same opening in a 2018 game, but no such evidence was found, which led to the speculation of the Norwegian being sabotaged by one of his team members, who might have revealed his tactics to Niemann.