Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Chess' Biggest Cheating Scandal Explained

To quote Macbeth, once the hurly-burly was done, and battles lost and won, Magnus Carlsen finally released an extensive and detailed statement that the chess world had been waiting for. He confirmed the prevailing feeling that Carlsen was hinting at cheating allegations against Niemann.

The carefully worded statement of 347 words has made headlines across the word, with each sentence unpacked and analysed. Many players have reacted on social media, praising him for bringing to the fore the perennial problem of cheating in chess, thanking him for doing it at considerable personal risk. Some felt that by not providing evidence or elaborating on the method of cheating, Carlsen is maligning an upcoming grandmaster and jeopardising his career.

However, the overwhelming consensus in the chess fraternity appears to be that cheating has been an abiding issue, one that needs to be dealt with firmly and dealt with quickly.

Admitting that he is “frustrated” as well, Carlsen adds “I want to continue to play chess at the highest level in the best events.”. This sentence is particularly important because this is not the only controversy the World Champion has courted recently. In July, he put and end to all speculation about defending his world championship title by stating that he was “not motivated” to play and that he will “simply not play the match”.

The fourth and operative paragraph of the statement can be broken down into three major allegations against Niemann, each with its own set of implications.

First, Carlsen states “I believe that Niemann has cheated more — and more recently — than he has publicly admitted.” This is the most serious allegation and hints at Niemann being a habitual cheater and not just a one time suspicion of cheating as some may have felt during the Sinquefield Cup. This challenges Niemann’s stated position that he has never cheated since he was sixteen.

Second, he goes on to state, “His over the board progress has been unusual…” This adds to the first allegation and casts doubt on Niemann’s rapid rise where he galloped from a rating of 2500 to 2600 in a mere three months. In fact, from a rating of 2478 in December 2020, he raced to 2606 by August 2021, a massive 128 points in just 8 months.

Third, Carlsen adds, “...and throughout our game in the Sinquefield Cup I had the impression that he wasn’t tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions, while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do. This game contributed to changing my perspective.” This allegation pertains to the specific game in the Sinquefield Cup where Carlsen felt the manner of his play looked suspect and that he may have been using external help of some sort.