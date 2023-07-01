Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Murali Sreeshankar Finishes Fifth With 7.88m Jump

His endeavour on Friday started with a 7.75m jump, which saw Sreeshankar occupying third position after the first round, behind only Greece’s Mitiadis Tentoglou and Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer.

The second jump of 7.63m, however, saw Sreeshankar getting demoted to the fifth position, with both Croatia’s Filip Pravdica and Bahamas’ LaQuan Nairn improving on their initial attempts.

Sreeshankar’s best attempt came in the fourth round, wherein he recorded a 7.88m jump, toppling Pravdica. However, with Japan’s Yuki Hashioka recording 7.98m, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist remained in the fifth position.

The Kerala-born athlete could not improve on his third attempt, recording 7.59m, 7.66m and 7.42m jumps in his last three attempts. The leaderboard remained unaltered during this while, with Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nairn topping the charts, closely followed by Tentoglou, with the pair being the only ones to go north of 8m. With a 7.98m jump, Hashioka finished second.