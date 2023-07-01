Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Murali Sreeshankar Finishes Fifth With 7.88m Jump

Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Murali Sreeshankar is still a part of the top three in overall standings for the season.
(Photo: PTI)
Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished third in the Lausanne Diamond League, which was contested on Friday, 30 June, in Switzerland. The 24-year-old attained the position with a 7.88m jump, coming in his third attempt.
Sreeshankar arrived in Lausanne with form being on his side, having recently registered his personal best jump of 8.41m at the Interstate Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar. Previously, he had also won the gold medal at the MVA High-Performance Atheltics Meet in California, with an 8.29m jump.
His endeavour on Friday started with a 7.75m jump, which saw Sreeshankar occupying third position after the first round, behind only Greece’s Mitiadis Tentoglou and Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer.
The second jump of 7.63m, however, saw Sreeshankar getting demoted to the fifth position, with both Croatia’s Filip Pravdica and Bahamas’ LaQuan Nairn improving on their initial attempts.
Sreeshankar’s best attempt came in the fourth round, wherein he recorded a 7.88m jump, toppling Pravdica. However, with Japan’s Yuki Hashioka recording 7.98m, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist remained in the fifth position.
The Kerala-born athlete could not improve on his third attempt, recording 7.59m, 7.66m and 7.42m jumps in his last three attempts. The leaderboard remained unaltered during this while, with Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nairn topping the charts, closely followed by Tentoglou, with the pair being the only ones to go north of 8m. With a 7.98m jump, Hashioka finished second.
This performance helped Sreeshankar accumulate four points, taking his Diamond League 2023 tally to 10 points. Tentoglou is currently occupying first place with 21 points, with Ehammer being second with 20 points.
Notably, with the Inter-State competition taking place simultaneously, Sreeshankar had to miss out on the Oslo leg of the Diamond League – ultimately costing him a few crucial points. However, he still is a part of the top six, and comfortably positioned in the race to qualify for the finals.
