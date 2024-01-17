PKL 2023 Points Table: Pink Panthers at Top Again After Today's Win 58 Points

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.
(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)
Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is underway. It started from 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 58 points. Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC are ranked second and third in the standings with 52 and 43 points, respectively. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.
Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the standings.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|14
|10
|2
|2
|58
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|12
|10
|2
|0
|52
|3
|Dabang Delhi KC
|13
|7
|4
|2
|43
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|13
|8
|5
|0
|44
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|13
|7
|5
|1
|39
|6
|Bengal Warriors
|13
|6
|5
|2
|38
|7
|U Mumba
|12
|6
|5
|1
|36
|8
|Patna Pirates
|12
|5
|6
|1
|32
|9
|Bengaluru Bulls
|13
|5
|8
|0
|32
|10
|Tamil Thalaivas
|13
|4
|9
|0
|25
|11
|UP Yoddhas
|13
|3
|9
|1
|22
|12
|Telugu Titans
|12
|1
|11
|0
|10
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.
The final match of PKL season 10 will be played on 21 February 2024.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is at the top of PKL 2023 Points Table with 58 points.
Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 10 points.
