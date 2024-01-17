Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Pink Panthers at Top Again After Today's Win 58 Points

PKL 2023 Points Table: Pink Panthers at Top Again After Today's Win 58 Points

Pro Kabaddi Points Table: Check out the position of all teams in the PKL 2023 standings.
Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Published:

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.

|

(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is underway. It started from 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 58 points. Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC are ranked second and third in the standings with 52 and 43 points, respectively. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.

Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Leading the Standings With 53 Points

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the standings.

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers14102258
2Puneri Paltan12102052
3Dabang Delhi KC1374243
4Gujarat Giants1385044
5Haryana Steelers1375139
6Bengal Warriors1365238
7U Mumba1265136
8Patna Pirates1256132
9Bengaluru Bulls1358032
10Tamil Thalaivas1349025
11UP Yoddhas1339122
12Telugu Titans12111010

PKL 2023 Season 10 Start Date

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

PKL 2023 Season 10: Final Match

The final match of PKL season 10 will be played on 21 February 2024.

Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers at Top; Position of All Teams

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers is at the top of PKL 2023 Points Table with 58 points.

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 10 points.

Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top With 51 Points; All Team Standings

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT