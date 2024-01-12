PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top With 51 Points; All Team Standings

PKL 2023 Points Table: Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League is underway. A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are participating in PKL 2023.

Puneri Paltan is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 51 points. They won 10 and lost 1 out of the 11 matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants are ranked second and third in the standings with 43 and 40 points respectively. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.