PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top With 51 Points; All Team Standings

Pro Kabaddi Points Table: Puneri Paltan at top with 51 points. Check out the position of all teams in the standings.
PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.

(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)

PKL 2023 Points Table: Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League is underway. A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are participating in PKL 2023.

Puneri Paltan is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 51 points. They won 10 and lost 1 out of the 11 matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants are ranked second and third in the standings with 43 and 40 points respectively. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings

Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the standings.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Puneri Paltan11101051
2Jaipur Pink Panthers1172243
3Dabang Delhi KC1173140
4Gujarat Giants1275039
5U Mumba1164135
6Haryana Steelers1164134
7Bengaluru Bulls1257031
8Patna Pirates1156029
9Bengal Warriors1145228
10UP Yoddhas1238121
11Tamil Thalaivas1138019
12Telugu Titans12111010

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10: Start Date

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10: Final 

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 will end on 21 February 2024.

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Puneri Paltan is at the top position of the PKL 2023 Points Table with 51 points.

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 10 points.

