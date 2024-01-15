PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Position of All Teams in the Pro Kabaddi Standings

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is in progress and will conclude on 21 February 2024. The tournament had begun on 2 December 2023. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the 12 teams taking part in the current PKL 2023–24 season.
Puneri Paltan has been amazing so far in all the matches played. They won 10 and lost 2 out of the 12 matches, and are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 52 points. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi KC are ranked second and third in the standings respectively with 48 and 43 points. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.
Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings
Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the standings.
Pro Kabaddi Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|12
|10
|2
|0
|52
|2
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|12
|8
|2
|2
|48
|3
|Dabang Delhi KC
|12
|7
|3
|2
|43
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|12
|7
|5
|0
|39
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|12
|7
|4
|1
|39
|6
|Bengal Warriors
|13
|6
|5
|2
|38
|7
|U Mumba
|11
|6
|4
|1
|35
|8
|Patna Pirates
|12
|5
|6
|1
|32
|9
|Bengaluru Bulls
|13
|5
|8
|0
|32
|10
|UP Yoddhas
|13
|3
|9
|1
|22
|11
|Tamil Thalaivas
|12
|3
|9
|0
|20
|12
|Telugu Titans
|12
|1
|11
|0
|10
Pro Kabaddi League Season 10: Start Date
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.
Pro Kabaddi League Season 10: Final
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 will end on 21 February 2024.
Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Puneri Paltan is at the top position of the PKL 2023 Points Table with 52 points.
Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 10 points.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)