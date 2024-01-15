PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Position of All Teams in the Pro Kabaddi Standings

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is in progress and will conclude on 21 February 2024. The tournament had begun on 2 December 2023. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the 12 teams taking part in the current PKL 2023–24 season.

Puneri Paltan has been amazing so far in all the matches played. They won 10 and lost 2 out of the 12 matches, and are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 52 points. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi KC are ranked second and third in the standings respectively with 48 and 43 points. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.