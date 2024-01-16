PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Leading the Standings With 53 Points

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is in progress and will conclude on 21 February 2024. The tournament had begun on 2 December 2023. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the 12 teams taking part in the current PKL 2023–24 season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 53 points. Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC are ranked second and third in the standings with 52 and 43 points respectively. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.