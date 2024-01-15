PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers at Top; Position of All Teams

PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the latest standings and rankings of all teams of Pro Kabaddi League.
Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is in progress and will conclude on 21 February 2024. The tournament had begun on 2 December 2023. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the 12 teams taking part in the current PKL 2023–24 season.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 53 points after today's win against U Mumba. Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC are ranked second and third in the standings with 52 and 43 points respectively. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.
Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the standings.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|13
|9
|2
|2
|53
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|12
|10
|2
|0
|52
|3
|Dabang Delhi KC
|12
|7
|3
|2
|43
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|12
|7
|5
|0
|39
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|12
|7
|4
|1
|39
|6
|Bengal Warriors
|13
|6
|5
|2
|38
|7
|U Mumba
|12
|6
|5
|1
|36
|8
|Patna Pirates
|12
|5
|6
|1
|32
|9
|Bengaluru Bulls
|13
|5
|8
|0
|32
|10
|UP Yoddhas
|13
|3
|9
|1
|22
|11
|Tamil Thalaivas
|12
|3
|9
|0
|20
|12
|Telugu Titans
|12
|1
|11
|0
|10
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 will end on 21 February 2024.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is at the top position of the PKL 2023 Points Table with 53 points.
Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 10 points.
